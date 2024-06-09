3 Browns Players Whose Stock is Rising After OTAs
3. Jameis Winston, Quarterback
As Deshaun Watson continues to work his way back to full participation in offseason activities, Jameis Winston has been getting plenty of work with the starting offense for the Browns this offseason. And according to reports, he has been looking good out there.
Jameis Winston has had a unique career as an NFL quarterback. The former Heisman winner and #1 overall pick has never lacked talent, but decision-making lost him his job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he threw 30 interceptions in a season. That was all Bruce Arians could take.
Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints helped him rehab his value during 2020 as a backup to Drew Brees, then unleashed him as a starter in 2021 where he had the highest touchdown percentage and lowest interception percentage of his NFL career in six games and change with the Saints.
Unfortunately, after suffering a major knee injury in 2021, Winston hasn't really been a solidified starter anywhere since then. If there's anything we know to be true of Deshaun Watson over the last 3-4 years, it's that he's not going to be playing all 17 games. He has appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons due to suspension/injury, and injuries have been a major issue throughout his NFL career.
Winston's got a good chance of playing in Cleveland this year, so it's encouraging that he's having a strong offseason.