3 Browns Who Stepped Up After Deshaun Watson's Injury in Week 7
These Browns helped save the day after Deshaun Watson went down.
By Tyler Maher
2. Jerome Ford & Kareem Hunt
Once Watson went down, it was clear that the Browns would need to lean on their ground game in order to win. Thankfully, Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt both rose to the occasion.
Ford has struggled with his efficiency this season, but that wasn't the case on Sunday. He ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. He also added another 20 yards on 2 catches in the passing game, finishing with 94 scrimmage yards on 13 touches (7.2 yards per touch).
Hunt was busy too, handling 10 carries for 31 yards. While he wasn't very efficient, he did find the end zone twice, including on Cleveland's go-ahead touchdown at the end of the game.
In the end, both running backs did their jobs, combining for 125 total yards and 3 touchdowns. Ford flourished at moving the chains and picking up big chunks of yardage on the ground, while Hunt finished drives with his ability to get into the end zone.
If Hunt doesn't punch it in at the end of the game, the Browns lose. Fortunately, he made it by the skin of his teeth.