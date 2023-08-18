3 Browns Who Blew Their Shot at a Roster Spot Against the Eagles
These guys have had plenty of chances, and they failed to impress.
2. Anthony Schwartz
Anthony Schwartz was already firmly on the roster bubble heading into training camp, having failed to show much of anything so far in his NFL career.
Three preseason games in, it's become increasingly clear that he's just not going to develop into anything special. He's had no shortage of opportunities, and he just keeps coming up short.
His fumble in the Hall of Fame Game was already a red flag, and since then he's failed to do anything to make up for it.
You obviously can't put all the blame for an incompletion on a wide receiver, but it's pretty telling that he finished with only 4 receptions on 10 targets on Thursday.
And now with the emergence of Austin Watkins Jr., it would be totally criminal to conitnue wasting a roster spot on Schwartz.