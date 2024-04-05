3 Browns Who Could Be Traded During NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns players could be traded during the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Greg Newsome, CB
Greg Newsome is quite possibly the most likely Cleveland Browns player set to be traded during the 2024 NFL Draft.
This year's draft class is not great at the cornerback position. This year's free agent crop is not great at cornerback. The top names are obviously already off the market, including former Chiefs star L'Jarius Sneed, who was sent to the Tennessee Titans for a third-round pick in next year's draft and a late-round pick swap this year.
The value for players on the trade market right now just doesn't feel very team-friendly, but the Browns are about to reach a proverbial fork in the road with Newsome, who has previously expressed interest in being traded.
And this goes back well over a year.
Teams like the 49ers, Lions, and maybe even Chiefs would likely be interested in acquiring a former first-round pick like Newsome, especially if the going rate is a third-round pick and change. You might have suitors lined up at that price point. The Browns just need to decide if they want to keep Newsome and hold him hostage, risking getting nothing in return for him at some point, or possibly trading him now and resetting in the slot.