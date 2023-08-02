3 Browns Who Need a Contract Extension Before the Season
2. Grant Delpit
Grant Delpit isn't the biggest name on our defense, but last season proved that he's an integral part of it.
The former LSU Tiger started in all but one of the 17 games he played, finishing with 105 total tackles, 10 defended passes and a team-leading 4 interceptions. He also boasted an 80.5 pass rating and a 51.2% completion percentage when targeted.
At 24 years old, there's a good chance that Delpit's best has yet to come. He was a second-round draft pick for a reason and now that Jim Schwartz is the defensive coordinator, the talented safety could take his game to the next level.
If the Browns want to get ahead of things, locking Delpit down is a must. He's only going to cost more if he thrives under Schwartz, and with the team projected to be about $83.3 million over the 2024 salary cap (per Spotrac), Cleveland can't afford to let his price increase.
Even if it's only a short-term deal, retaining an important secondary piece like Delpit is necessary to keep the Browns' future bright.