3 Browns Who Will Be Replaced on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
These guys could be headed for the pine after Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Greg Newsome II, Cornerback
It wouldn't shock me if the Cleveland Browns began shopping around former first-round cornerback Greg Newsome on Friday. Newsome is going to need a new contract soon, and right now, he's stuck playing in the slot for the Cleveland Browns.
For Cleveland, it's a great luxury to have. They have an embarrassment of riches in the secondary right now and with the window they are in competitively speaking, trading away Newsome doesn't really make a lot of sense. But there's going to come a time when you've really got to decide whether or not you're going to "do right" by the player.
Newsome isn't going to be able to get a big-money deal unless he shows other teams he can play on the outside. Slot corners just aren't getting paid on the same tier as outside cornerbacks. At some point here, the Browns are going to have to decide if they want to just ride it out in the final year of Newsome's rookie deal and let him hit free agency for nothing next offseason, or if they actually want to get some value for him in return.
The L'Jarius Sneed trade, which landed the Chiefs a future third-round pick from the Titans, should be considered a baseline for a Newsome deal. Cleveland may only be able to get third-round value, but it would allow them to. get a player they like in this class in the fold and Newsome would be able to go out and earn his next contract playing on the outside elsewhere.
