3 Browns Wideouts Austin Watkins Jr. Has Put on the Chopping Block
If Austin Watkins Jr. is going to make the Browns roster, these guys have to go.
2. Jakeem Grant
Jakeem Grant has been back to returning kicks at full speed in practice, so recovery from his torn Achilles tendon seems to be going well.
As a two-time All-Pro returner, Grant is one of the few players who can be a threat to take up a premium roster spot for purely special teams reasons. But that comes with a big caveat.
That would only be worth considering if Grant is back with the exact same explosiveness that made him so dangerous in his prime.
But this is now a 30-year-old returner coming off one of the most devastating injuries that a speedy, agile player can suffer. It would be a complete anomaly if he were able to return without having lost a step.
He may well still be a great returner, but he'd need to be better than just great to warrant a roster spot.
Demetric Felton is showing some real promise in the preseason, too, and he's a capable returner who would be on the roster as the RB3 anyway, making it even harder to justify a roster spot for a pure returner in the WR room.