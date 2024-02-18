3 Cavaliers Bold Predictions Coming Out of the All-Star Break
The Cavaliers have shockingly been one of the best teams in the NBA through the first half of the regular season. Here are three bold predictions that fans should look out for after the All-Star break.
By Jovan Alford
2. Cavaliers Win 55 Games, Capture the No. 2 Seed in East
The Cavaliers know that they will be in a dogfight for the No. 2 seed in the East, as Milwaukee is only 2.5 games behind them. However, it’s hard to know which Bucks team will show up in the second half of the season as they are 3-7 in their first 10 games with Doc Rivers.
For the Cavaliers to win the second seed, they must surpass their win total of 51 games, as the Bucks could go on a run with Giannis and Lillard.
Therefore, with 29 games left in the regular season, I think the Cavaliers will go 19-10 to reach 55 wins and hold onto the second spot for the NBA Playoffs. The last time Cleveland got close to the 55-win threshold was in 2015-16 with LeBron James, as that team won 57 games and the NBA Finals.
The Cavaliers have a somewhat favorable schedule coming out of the All-Star break, as they will play the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks over the next 10 games. In addition to those games, the Cavs will have some tough matchups against Philly, New York, Boston, Minnesota, Dallas, and Orlando.
However, if Cleveland can go 6-4 or 7-3 over that stretch, they will at least have 42/43 wins through the first two weeks of March.
Again, it won’t be easy, but this Cavs team has proven that they win at home (19-9) or on the road (17-8) and a high-volume scorer in Mitchell.