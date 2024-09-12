3 Former Browns Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in Week 1
3. Anthony Walker Jr., Linebacker, Dolphins
Former Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. turned up with the Miami Dolphins this offseason on a very modest one-year deal worth $1.377 million.
As it turns out, we probably should have seen that contract number as a sign of what was to come for Walker.
Walker had a consistent starting role with the Cleveland Browns and started 12 games just last season. He racked up 44 tackles and four passes defensed last season but must have been trending down in the eyes of the Browns and other NFL teams, because the fact that he signed for barely over the veteran minimum was a little shocking, to say the least.
Walker ended up playing 17 snaps in Week 1 for the Miami Dolphins...on special teams. There's nothing wrong with that if he can carve out a role for himself there, but this is a guy who started a lot of games for both the Colts and Browns over the course of his time in the NFL. The former fifth-round pick out of Northwestern just turned 29 in early August, so it's not like he's not there physically.
Perhaps injuries have taken their toll, or perhaps what Walker put out there on tape last season just wasn't good enough. Whatever the case, it's clear that the Browns were right to move on because Walker wasn't able to do anything on the special teams snaps he was given.
