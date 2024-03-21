3 Former Browns Who Will Fill Miserably With Their New Teams
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jordan Elliott, DT, San Francisco 49ers
A third-round pick out of Missouri in 2020, Jordan Elliott played well as a rookie in a rotational role. Once he made his way into the starting lineup, however, he began to struggle.
In 2022, he struggled mightily against the run, finishing with a run defense grade of 33.0 according to Pro Football Focus. That led to questions about his role with the team moving forward.
Concerns only grew when the Browns took the field for an extra exhibition game and Elliott was the only starter on the field. Facing the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame Game, Elliott played into the second half of the contest.
Despite this, he not only made the team but started the majority of the games. His numbers weren't vastly different but he was far more respectable in run defense. He deserves credit for this and was able to turn it into a two-year deal worth $10 million with the San Francisco 49ers but there's no guarantee he will be any better.
Elliott benefited from the arrival of Jim Schwartz as well as the presence of Dalvin Tomlinson. With the 49ers, he won’t have as much talent in the middle of the line after they moved on from Arik Armstead. In the end, he’s not likely to live up to the deal, which is why Cleveland wasn’t willing to extend him.