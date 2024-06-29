Factory Of Sadness
3 Former Cavaliers Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion This Offseason

As free agency begins, Cleveland has a chance to bring back these former Cavaliers.

By Cem Yolbulan

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Cedi Osman

After six seasons in Cleveland, Osman was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 offseason. There, he continued his role as a solid bench forward who can shoot the three, attack the basket, and make some plays for his teammates while holding his own defensively.

Now, the 29-year-old is hitting unrestricted free agency and he would only require a small, short-term contract to come back to Cleveland. As someone who knows the organization and these teammates, Osman would be a good pickup for the Cavs.

The Cavs still have a hole at small forward and need more shooting around their stars. Max Strus was an excellent addition but Georges Niang failed to provide that last season. Osman shot a career-high 38.9% from three in San Antonio last season and would be a cheap option that fills a need for this team.

Niang and Caris LeVert make a combined $25 million for the 2024-25 season. It behooves the Cavs to move on from at least one of them for financial reasons. They would need to fill their roster spots with competent veterans on team-friendly contracts. Osman fits that bill.

