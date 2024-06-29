3 Former Cavaliers Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Cedi Osman
After six seasons in Cleveland, Osman was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 offseason. There, he continued his role as a solid bench forward who can shoot the three, attack the basket, and make some plays for his teammates while holding his own defensively.
Now, the 29-year-old is hitting unrestricted free agency and he would only require a small, short-term contract to come back to Cleveland. As someone who knows the organization and these teammates, Osman would be a good pickup for the Cavs.
The Cavs still have a hole at small forward and need more shooting around their stars. Max Strus was an excellent addition but Georges Niang failed to provide that last season. Osman shot a career-high 38.9% from three in San Antonio last season and would be a cheap option that fills a need for this team.
Niang and Caris LeVert make a combined $25 million for the 2024-25 season. It behooves the Cavs to move on from at least one of them for financial reasons. They would need to fill their roster spots with competent veterans on team-friendly contracts. Osman fits that bill.