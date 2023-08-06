3 Guardians Who Will Be Gone After the Season
These Guardians survived the trade deadline, but don't expect to see them back in 2024.
3. Myles Straw
The one player I'm listing here that's not on an expiring contract, I'm dead-set on the fact that Myles Straw has to go one way or the other.
A young team that has some interesting outfield prospects simply doesn't need a guy like Straw hogging playing time. At this point, we have to assume the 28-year-old is what he is, and what he is doesn't belong in the starting lineup as an everyday option.
Straw has been slightly better from the dish in 2023 than he was last year, but slashing .233/.299/.294 is unacceptable, “improvement” or not. And on top of that, last year he was at least a plus defender, while this season he’s not even contributing well in that area.
Frankly, we should bring in a genuine upgrade over Straw, but even if we don't we should be swapping him for a bag of balls in an offseason trade or just straight-up releasing him.
