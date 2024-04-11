3 Most Likely Jerome Ford Trade Destinations After Nck Chubb Contract Restructure
Jerome Ford could be on his way out of Cleveland after Nick Chubb and the Browns agreed to a new contract.
2. Dallas Cowboys
While the Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they plan on drafting their new lead back, one player isn't going to be enough to deal with the issues they have there. If your RB1 is an unproven rookie, your RB2 needs to be a lot better than Rico Dowdle — especially when you're trying to contend for a Super Bowl.
The Cowboys aren't flush with draft capital, but they do have a late third-round pick, a fifth, a sixth and two seventh-rounders.
The Browns roster has plenty of space for some speculative high-upside mid and late-round picks to develop, so adding some extra ammunition with a volume of picks (instead of a single higher pick) would make a lot of sense.
And for Dallas, their offensive line remains a strong run-blocking unit, so they can be confident that they'd be able to unlock plenty of the upside that Ford flashed in Cleveland. He also did his best work when he was playing a part-time role beside Chubb.
Trading draft picks means Dallas would probably have to select a running back later than they might originally plan, but pairing Ford with an explosive rookie means neither would need to handle full workhorse duties, and that would be an ideal situation for everyone involved.