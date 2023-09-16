3 Players the Browns Need to Give Contract Extensions During the Season
Let's lock them up while we still can!
3. Donovan Peoples-Jones
Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see Nick Chubb in this story. A team spending $63 million on a quarterback, has a veteran offensive line and that leans on its defense just can't afford a top-end running back contract. Chubb is going to get himself paid, but not by the Browns. Instead, we're looking at a more cost-effective option.
Like Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones could get a lot more expensive to extend if Deshaun Watson gets things going.
The 24-year-old didn’t have much of an impact in Week 1, but he’s clearly still a major part of Cleveland's plans on offense, having played 89% of the available snaps. That was right in line with the huge 90% rate he played last year.
A trio of Cooper, DPJ and Elijah Moore with David Njoku at tight end will help soften the blow when we ultimately lose Chubb, too.
It won't be the most exciting contract extension in the world, but keeping Peoples-Jones is the kind of solid foundational move that Berry shouldn't shy away from.
If you're like Andrew Berry and know that every dollar counts, then you won't want to miss out on a guaranteed $365. Luckily for you, Bet365 will give you that just for wagering $1. As long as you deposit $10 or more through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below, you just need to bet $1 on the Browns and you'll unlock a guaranteed $365 bonus whether that bet wins or loses. Just make sure to claim your $365 before the offer expires!