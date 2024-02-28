3 Potential Busts the Browns Must Avoid With Top Draft Pick
Which prospects do the Browns need to avoid with their top draft pick?
The Cleveland Browns don't pick until number 54 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they are still going to have to minimize risk at that pick slot. Of course, there is an inherent risk every year and at every pick slot in the NFL Draft. Pick no. 54 overall could end up being a perennial All-Pro while the top pick in the NFL Draft flames out in a few years.
You just never know.
With that being said, there might be some positions or players the Browns should still consider avoiding with that 54th overall pick. They need to make sure they get an instant contributor and someone who can be part of the team's overall foundation. What players should they potentially avoid?
1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
To be fair, Trey Benson would probably be a really good pickup for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 NFL Draft. But at pick no. 54 overall?
Anytime you take a player in the second round, the expectation is going to be for that player to become a starter and impact player sooner rather than later. Trey Benson was a master of causing missed tackles at Florida State. He forced 44 missed tackles over the last two seasons.
But would the Browns really flip the proverbial sand timer on Nick Chubb by making this selection? Who knows? Maybe they would. But the idea here is not that Trey Benson is a bad prospect, it's that the value just doesn't really meet the timing for the Browns. This year's running back class is anything but top-heavy. If the Browns are going after a back with their top pick, they might be going the wrong direction.