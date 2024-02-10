3 Potential Future Browns to Watch in Super Bowl 58
Here are three players suiting up in Super Bowl 58 that Cleveland should look at adding in the offseason.
2. Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle, Kansas City Chiefs
The Browns will be lacking depth along the interior of the defensive line rolling into free agency. Last offseason, they added three veterans via free agency and trade. Za'Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris will now hit the open market in March.
Those are a lot of bodies to fill but one player Cleveland should watch closely is Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns would definitely need to move some money around to afford Jones' services but he would provide a massive boost.
Jones has outstanding length and strength to push back blockers and collapse the pocket. The five-time Pro Bowl selection would form an unbelievable duo with Myles Garrett. Over the last two years, Jones recorded 74 total tackles, 26 sacks, and eight pass deflections.
3. Jauan Jennings, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers
The Browns need to add more playmakers to the wide receiver room. The current group only has Amari Cooper as the clear-cut No. 1 weapon. Cleveland will be in the market to add some pass-catchers and San Francisco's Jauan Jennings will be an option.
The addition of Jennings would be based on potential. The Tennessee product is buried on the 49ers' offense that features Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey.
Jennings stands at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. The 26-year-old is a physical pass-catcher and runs crisp routes. He also makes it tough for defenders to bring him down in open space. In three seasons, Jennings has snagged 78 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.
It wouldn't cost much to bring Jennings to town in March.
