3 Prospects the Guardians Need to Call Up for the Remainder of the Season

#Guardians 23yr old LHP prospect Joey Cantillo allowed one earned run over 5.0 innings while striking out 5 for Columbus last night vs Syracuse.



Line - 5.0(IP) 5H 2R 1ER 2BB 5SO (97 Pitches 55 Strikes)



Last 3 - 15.2(IP) 12H 3R 2ER 5BB 18SO 1.15 ERA#ForTheLand