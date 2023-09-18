3 Questions the Browns Still Need to Answer in Week 2
The Browns need to answer these three burning questions on Monday night.
3. How Long is Jordan Elliott's Leash?
Jordan Elliott has been one of the Browns' worst defenders over the last few seasons. I listed him as someone who could've gotten benched against the Bengals, and his ensuing performance proved that I was right to feel that way.
Despite playing 46% of defensive snaps, Elliott didn't have much to show for it, finishing the day with 1 assisted tackle. Pro Football Focus gave him a 39.1 defensive grade, as well as grades of 41.4 against the run and 52.8 in the pass rush.
While I'm at it, I should probably mention that each of those three grades ranked the worst among Browns defenders.
Now, I'm left to wonder how much Elliott will play this weekend. The Steelers' offense doesn't scare me, but any gaffes by the veteran defensive tackle could give Pittsburgh unnecessary signs of life. We don't need that after last week's strong team effort.
Both Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris had better performances than Elliott last week, so I'd like to see them get more looks next to Dalvin Tomlinson. It'd be in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's best interest to give the duo expanded opportunities, especially if he wants to reward them for their efforts.
However, if Elliott comes close to playing 50% of snaps again, I'm going to have even more questions for the Browns' coaching staff next week.
