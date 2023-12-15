3 Realistic Trade Targets the Cavaliers Must Consider When NBA Trade Season Opens
By Joe Summers
3. Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
You want scoring? Keldon Johnson can score, alright.
He averaged 22 points per game last year and is reportedly a name to watch on the trade market due to concerns his game doesn't fit well with Victory Wembanyama and Devin Vassell. One franchise's poor fit is another's perfect compliment, and Johnson's scoring would go a long way in Cleveland.
The fifth-year man out of Florida is roughly an average three-point shooter, but he can make difficult shots and is a great slasher through the lane.
Darius Garland would give Johnson the best point guard he's ever played with, while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen could hide Johnson's defensive shortcomings.
It's unclear what assets would be required in a potential trade, though the Spurs have a ton of holes to fix. I'd imagine draft picks could get the deal done while perhaps sending back an expiring contract to let San Antonio maintain cap flexibility.
Getting a young player that can grow with this young core should be a priority for Cleveland, if possible. Johnson and Mitchell's skillsets could grow redundant, but beggers can't be choosers when you're as desperate for scoring as the Cavs are.
More Cleveland Cavaliers News: