3 Reasons to Keep Watching Guardians Games Down the Stretch
Even though times are getting tough, there are still reasons to keep following the Guardians.
3. The Chance of a Cinderella Story
Even though I've mentioned multiple times in this article that the Guardians' playoff hopes are essentially dead, they're still alive until the team has been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.
Cleveland's +49000 odds to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook carries an implied probability of just 0.2%. But hey, that's better than nothing, right?
So, who's to say that the Guardians can't go on a run of a lifetime to make the playoffs? It's extremely unlikely that it'll happen given the teams they need to move past, but never say never in the world of sports.
For starters, Cleveland has 10 games remaining against below-.500 clubs, so there's a fair number of winnable games left. The Guardians also play three teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race, so they'll have a chance to make up some ground there as well.
There's also a chance that Cleveland will have Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and Josh Naylor back sometime in September. If all three key players manage to get back to full health, the Guardians can at least make things interesting.
Again, Cleveland making the playoffs is a massive long shot. At the same time, many fans would be remiss if they missed their favorite team doing the impossible all because they gave up on watching too early.
In the meantime, you can still bet on the Guardians for the rest of 2023. With Bet365's exclusive new-user promo, you just need to place a $1 bet and you'll get a guaranteed $200 bonus payout, win or lose! Just sign up and deposit at least $10 through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below to qualify for the guaranteed bonus before the offer expires!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER