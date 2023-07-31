3 Remaining Free Agents the Cavaliers Need to Target
It's not a strong free agent market, but these guys could make the impact the Cavs need for a deep playoff run this season.
2. Christian Wood
I know Christian Wood is a controversial name at this point. He's built a reputation as an "empty stats" kind of guy, and I'm seeing a lot of the sentiment that "there's a reason 30 NBA teams have chosen not to sign him right now."
And while I thought he was overrated when he was starting to get a lot of hype in Houston, I think things have shifted too far in the other direction.
Is Wood going to be a superstar? Of course not. Do you want to rely on him in your starting lineup? Probably not. But he can absolutely have a positive impact in the right situation, and the Cavs would be the best landing spot to maximize his talents.
Evan Mobley is one of the NBA's best defensive bigs, and Jarrett Allen is a plus on that side of the ball as well. Coming off the bench, Wood could play alongside one of those two at all times, not forcing him to try to anchor the defense in the middle. He'd still have a negative impact on that end of the floor, of course, but it would be a little easier to hide him, especially when playing alongside Mobley.
And the Cavs are pretty lacking in frontcourt depth right now. Nobody should be especially confident in Georges Niang or Damian Jones giving us a spark off the bench, and Wood absolutely could take over as a primary scoring option when needed.
Signing Wood is a gamble, but in a stacked Eastern Conference a gamble is exactly what we need if we want to hit it big.