3 Star Wide Receivers the Browns Can Trade For
The Browns should trade for one of these three star wideouts to give their WR room a boost.
2. Jerry Jeudy — Denver Broncos
If the Browns want a proven commodity, Evans is their guy. But what if they want to add a WR who hasn't reached his ceiling yet?
Enter Jerry Jeudy.
Last week, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer theorized that the Denver Broncos could begin a firesale if they can't turn their season around soon. Although the Broncos found a way to earn their first victory of the year in Week 4, the win came against the Chicago Bears, so there's little reason to assume brighter times are on Denver's horizon.
Assuming that the Broncos do blow it all up, Jeudy is a must-add for the Browns. Drafted 15th overall in 2020, Jeudy is a talented wideout who was on pace for his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2022 and would've reached it if it wasn't for his missing two games due to injury.
Jeudy's numbers are down this year (11 catches for 158 yards in three games), but that has more to do with the Broncos being awful thus far. A new environment could benefit him, especially with his only being 24 years old. Chances are, we haven't even seen the best that he has to offer yet.
Acquiring Jeudy also addresses the Browns' future. The ex-Alabama product is under contract through 2024 due to the Broncos exercising his fifth-year option this offseason, giving Cleveland more stability than a probable rental like Evans.
If Watson continues being the version of himself that we saw in Week 3 (289 passing yards, two TDs, 81.8% completion rate), Jeudy could wind up being the WR1 that many assumed he could be at the time of his draft.