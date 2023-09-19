3 Studs & 2 Duds From the Browns' Monday Night Football Loss Against the Steelers
Dud: Wyatt Teller
Former Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi gave our offense a mighty hard time on Monday, especially in the first half. And nobody had more of a hard time with Ogunjobi than Wyatt Teller did.
Even when Ogunjobi wasn't getting home for sacks, he was getting pressure and forcing Watson to either get the ball out or scramble from the pocket immediately.
Really the entire Browns offensive line struggled with the Steelers defensive front, but Teller in particular had a dud of a day.
He had already had an up-and-down Week 1 showing, and with rookie Dawand Jones starting next to him on the right side we really needed Teller to step up, and he just couldn't.
Is this a hard matchup for any offensive line? Absolutely. But when you're supposed to be one of the best offensive lines in football you shouldn't look this overmatched against anyone, period. A two-time second-team All-Pro like Teller has no business getting beat like he did early on Monday Night.
Things started to get a little better for Teller in the second half, and he ended up stringing together a few solid reps, but he didn't do enough to overcome that poor first half.