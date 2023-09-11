3 Tackles the Browns Must Target Following Devastating Jack Conklin Injury Update
Whether it's a free agent or a trade, the Browns need to replace Jack Conklin with someone other than Dawand Jones.
2. Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers
This one would cost Cleveland a pretty penny, but Taylor Moton could be an interesting long-term answer if the Browns think either he or Jack Conklin could eventually move to left tackle to replace Jedrick Wills — a scenario that could give Cleveland the best O-line in the NFL once Conklin is back.
And of course, the short-term upside is obvious.
PFF had Moton ranked No. 12 among all tackles in pass protection in 2021, and in 2020 he ranked 23rd overall among tackles (just two spots behind Conklin).
His durability is also a big plus, as he's started every single game for the Carolina Panthers over the last five years. The last thing you can afford when you're gambling on spending big to replace an injured player is having that replacement end up on the shelf too, and Moton is as good as anyone at staying healthy.
The Carolina Panthers are in obvious rebuild mode, and while Moton isn't exactly old (he just turned 29), the team could well be interested in gathering a few more future-focused assets since Moton only has a few years left on his contract.
The Browns have done a lot of work to free up cap space to roll over into 2024. They obviously don't want to use that space up when they don't need to, but I'd say this tackle situation is very much a need.
With enough cap space to easily absorb Moton for now, making a push on the 2023 season and re-working some more contracts next offseason seems like a no-brainer.