3 Worst Offseason Moves From the Browns' AFC North Rivals
The AFC North was busy this offseason, making a ton of good but also questionable moves.
By Jovan Alford
1. Bengals Trading Joe Mixon, Replacing Him With Zack Moss
We could’ve put the Bengals giving Tee Higgins the franchise tag as one of the worst moves this offseason. However, NFL fans were shocked to see the Bengals trade veteran running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick and replace him with Zack Moss.
The 26-year-old Moss had a tremendous 2023 season with the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for a career-high 794 yards and five touchdowns on 183 carries. Moss also showed he could be a playmaker out of the backfield, producing 27 receptions (37 targets) for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
While those are great numbers from Moss, he isn’t Mixon, who is 27-year-old and coming off his fourth 1,000-yard rushing season. Last season, Mixon recorded 1,034 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 257 carries.
Mixon added 52 receptions (64 targets) for 376 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran running back should thrive in Houston as they created explosive plays for Devin Singletary.
However, the Bengals will be banking on Moss to build off what he did with the Colts last season as he’ll share the backfield with Chase Brown, who they took in the 2023 NFL Draft.
