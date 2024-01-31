4 Most Overrated Browns From the 2023-24 NFL Season
The Cleveland Browns mostly overachieved in 2023 but there were a few high-profile names whose performances were underwhelming.
By Cem Yolbulan
Jerome Ford, RB
Ford was perhaps given a bigger bite than he can chew after he was pushed up in the depth chart following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury. Ford was a fifth-round pick in 2022 and this was his first season as a starter playing real snaps. So, the criticism should be tempered.
And it's not like Ford was bad. In fact, he was one of the most productive offensive players on the team, finishing with a total of 1,132 yards from scrimmage. He had four rushing and five receiving touchdowns for a total of nine, tied for the most on the team.
However, is he the future of the running back position like Browns fans were hoping for? Not quite.
His season was overall a mixed bag. He had too many plays where he should have gotten first down but couldn't, and too many games where he simply disappeared. Not only was he a complete no-show against the Houston Texans with 17 yards on 9 carries, but he averaged less than 2 yards per carry in three of his last four games of the season.
His overall stat line for the season looked good but his overall impact on the offense didn't scream long-term RB1.