5 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive vs Steelers on Monday Night Football
2. Kahlef Hailassie
Sticking in the secondary, Kahlef Hailassie appears an obvious choice to ride the pine once again.
The undrafted rookie was one of Cleveland's five inactives against New England, and there's little reason for things to change in Week 2. The Browns' cornerback group had no troubles against a high-octane Cincinnati Bengals offense last Sunday, holding star wideout Ja'Marr Chase to just 39 receiving yards.
Meanwhile, Cincy's next-highest performer only managed 17 yards, and No. 2 Tee Higgins posted a goose egg in the box score.
Now, Cleveland's pass rush earns a lot of the credit here for helping slow down Joe Burrow and company. After all, their constant pressure prevented Burrow from operating in a clean pocket and caused him to get the ball out quicker than he'd like.
Still, the Browns' CBs did their job in keeping the opposing pass-catchers in check. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II both made plays, including a pass breakup recorded by each.
Cleveland simply has more incentive to keep fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell active over Hailassie to properly assess the former's potential. However, if Mitchell begins to slip, that creates an opportunity for Hailassie to earn some snaps.