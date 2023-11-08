5 Browns on Thin Ice at the Midway Point of Season
These five Cleveland Browns are on thin ice entering Week 9 of the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
3. Marquise Goodwin, WR
In what feels like a never-ending search for a deep threat, the Browns signed veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin in the offseason. After two years of watching them try and force Anthony Schwartz into their game plans, the addition was a welcome one.
Goodwin is a former Olympic athlete who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds back in 2013. He sat out the 2020 season due to COVID concerns but still has nine years of experience and during that time has 3,033 yards and 18 touchdowns on 190 catches. He's also averaging a healthy 16.0 yards per catch in his career.
Even at 32 years of age, he had 387 yards and four touchdowns for Seattle in 2022 while averaging just over 14 yards per catch. But in Cleveland, he's been a bust so far.
Goodwin has been targeted 11 times, often deep down the field, and has only three receptions for 10 yards. That's an average of 3.3 yards per catch and they're completing the pass just 27.3 percent of the time he's targeted.
He does have 33 yards on four rushing attempts but that's not widly different from what Schwartz gave them when he was on the roster. In the end, they haven't really gotten better by replacing Schwartz with Goodwin, which is a tough thing to admit. Perhaps that changes with Watson back full-time but entering midseason, it's been a problem.