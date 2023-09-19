5 Running Backs the Browns Must Target to Replace Nick Chubb
2. Leonard Fournette
This one would be a little less exciting, but if the Browns are looking for a known quantity, Leonard Fournette is the best option outside of Hunt.
Despite feeling like he’s an old veteran at this point, Fournette is still just 28 years old and entering his seventh NFL season.
He’s not shown the same explosiveness in recent years as he did early in his career, but he’s still a capable contributor in all areas.
He’s run for 600-plus yards in each of the last two seasons, also catching at least 69 passes for at least 450 yards in both 2021 and 2022.
Fournette's efficiency has left a lot to be desired, but he's not exactly been playing in rushing-friendly offenses in Tampa. He was also legitimately very good as a receiver. Overall, Pro Football Focus had him graded out as right around a league-average running back in 2022.
Cleveland would easily be the best situation he's ever played in though, so there's the potential that he'd look a lot better behind this offensive line.
If the Browns don't have full faith in Ford as a workhorse but still want him heavily involved, Fournette would give them a very interesting one-two punch.