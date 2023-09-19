5 Running Backs the Browns Must Target to Replace Nick Chubb
3. Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson is my favorite high-upside option. We wouldn't want Henderson to be the signing unless we had some real confidence in Ford, but I think carrying such a thin backfield into the season is a sign that the Browns do have that confidence in Ford.
Henderson just turned 26 years old in August, and he's only a few years removed from a truly ridiculous run at Memphis.
Henderson averaged 8.9 yards per carry on 130 rush attempts as a sophomore in 2017, then followed it up by averaging 8.9 again, this time on 214 attempts, as a junior. He scored 25 total touchdowns in that 2018 final season as a Tiger.
Of course he hasn't been averaging anything like that in his short NFL career, but I'm not convinced he doesn't deserve to be on a roster.
Henderson led the Los Angeles Rams backfield in yards per carry in both 2020 and 2021. His numbers weren't outlandish, but he fared as well as (or better than) anyone else in that offense when given the opportunity.
Without many great options available on the market, taking a little gamble on Henderson could be the best way to find some untapped upside.