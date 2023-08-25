4 Browns Who Can Clinch a Roster Spot in Final Preseason Game
These Browns have balled out in the preseason, but they need one more strong performance to secure their jobs.
3. Michael Dunn
Nick Harris and Luke Wypler are both having great preseasons, and while they're both officially listed as centers, both have shown versatility in moving over to the guard spot.
That means that, depending on how many linemen the Browns end up carrying, there may only be space for one true backup guard. And that battle comes down to Michael Dunn vs. Drew Forbes.
Dunn's versatility is also valuable, having started his career as a tackle before bumping to the inside last year. He's also already appeared in 28 games over his first three seasons with the Browns, gaining some nice experience and having plenty of chances to impress the coaching staff.
He's had a solid preseason and appears to be a favorite to make the roster, but Forbes is breathing down his neck.
Pro Football Focus has given Forbes an overall grade of 65.9 with an outstanding 85.6 pass blocking grade this preseason. Dunn has been even better, but with a slim lead he can't afford to take the foot off the gas in the preseason finale.