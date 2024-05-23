5 Cavaliers on Thin Ice After J.B. Bickerstaff Firing
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Caris LeVert
We need to give LeVert credit for showing significant improvement in his age-29 season. He managed to turn himself into a solid defender and he was the best perimeter defender the Cavs had at times this season.
However, he is still a problem on the offensive side of the ball. He is a shooting guard who is an unreliable shooter, only hitting 32.5% of his threes last season. To be effective, he needs the ball in his hands, and he is not good enough of a shot creator or a shot maker to justify giving the ball. He continues to be one of the least efficient scorers in the league despite averaging 14 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
If your team already plays two non-shooting bigs, it simply can't afford to have a perimeter player who isn't a shooting threat. That makes LeVert an awful fit on this Cleveland team.
Plus, he makes over $16 million for the 2024-25 season. That is a ton of money for a player who tops out as a sixth man. However, the fact that he is on an expiring contract could make him an intriguing trade asset in the summer. Use his salary, attach a draft pick or two, and try to land a three-and-D contributor.