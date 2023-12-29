5 Cavaliers Who Will Leave Cleveland in the New Year
Five of the most likely Cleveland Cavaliers who will leave the team in 2024.
2. Isaac Okoro
Forward Isaac Okoro simply hasn't ever lived to up the expectations that come with being a top-five pick. The Cavaliers not only spent significant capital to bring him, but he's been afforded plenty of playing time to showcase his worth.
The almost 23-year-old certainly does some things well. He's one of the team's best defenders, often handling the toughest wing assignments to take the load off of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. His size has also lended itself to positional flexibility, soaking up minutes at shooting guard and small forward with even some power forward time in 2023-2024.
That being said, Okoro hasn't taken any significant leaps forward to ensure his future in Cleveland. He's failed to average even 10 points per game during any of his 3.5 seasons played so far, with his mediocre 3-point shooting (career 33.2%) being a key reason why.
There's only so much upside a non-shooting, non-scoring forward can provide, even when factoring in top defense. Okoro failing to raise this team's ceiling as much as he should when he's on the court could lead to his departure after the two sides failed to agree to an extension this past offseason.
3. Damian Jones
Suffice it to say, the addition of Damian Jones has already been a bust for the Cavs.
The offseason trade addition has appeared in 13 games for the team so far, but he's averaging just 5.3 minutes per contest. That meager playing time has led to a paltry 1.3 PPG and basically non-existent contributions anywhere else.
It speaks volumes about the former NBA champ that Cleveland sought out Tristan Thompson, who was on the broadcast table for ESPN to begin the season, to solidify its frontcourt rotation over increasing Jones' role.
Considering his low standing right now, it'd be no surprise if Jones doesn't last the entire season.