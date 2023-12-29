5 Cavaliers Who Will Leave Cleveland in the New Year
Five of the most likely Cleveland Cavaliers who will leave the team in 2024.
5. Jarrett Allen
Even if a Mitchell deal does happen, the Cavs shouldn't stop there. In that scenario, rising star Evan Mobley would suddenly be one of the leading options on this team, and the team needs to do everything possible to ensure his development into one of the league's best big men.
One way to put Mobley in the best position possible to succeed is to deal frontcourt partner Jarrett Allen. This pairing, while defensively imposing, is also limiting Mobley's offensive upside by slotting him alongside a non-floor spacer.
Moving Allen and sliding Mobley down to center suddenly opens exciting possibilities for a new-look lineup. Just think of the potential if Mobley was playing alongside a shooting threat who'd pull defenders away from the interior and make Mobley's life in the paint even easier.
There's reason to deal Allen before Mitchell as well. He's now in the middle of his second straight season of declining numbers, with his PPG and RPG both going downward since his All-Star campaign in 2021-22.
Overpaying a good player is a recipe for disaster for a contending hopeful. Especially so when their skillset is limited, and there's already another on the roster who does what they do but better.
Still, Allen has value to other teams who are in need of a leading big man. He's found his name in recent trade rumors ahead of the deadline as contenders eye an upgrade for the stretch run. That makes this the perfect time for Cleveland to part ways before his contract becomes an eyesore to everyone else in the league.
