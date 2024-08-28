5 Former Browns Who Didn't Survive Roster Cuts With Their New Team
5. Sheldrick Redwine
Here's our biggest blast from the past ojn the list. Sheldrick Redwine was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played 34 games across his first two seasons, and he even had a big moment in that 2021 Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns were already prepared to run away with the game, having gone up 21-0 in the first quarter, when Redwine all but sealed it by intercepting a Ben Roethlisberger apss and running back it back 30 yards. The Browns were left with a short field, puncehd in another touchdown and everyone knew the Browns had solidified their first playoff win since 1994.
That seems to have been the high point of Redwine's career though. Cleveland waived him during 2021 roster cuts, and he bounced around on three different practice squads that year.
He continued to bounce around between teams until it seemed like the Dallas Cowboys might have finally been a long-term fit. He signed a reserve deal in and spent the season on the practice squad. He then earned another reserve deal in January 2024. Unortunately he's been released again.
Maybe he signs back on to the Cowboys' roster squad, but it's worth noting that his inclusion last year was under Dan Quinn, not new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
The rest of Redwine's career will likely be spent as primarily a practice squad contributor, and we can't entirely rule out that eventually bringing him back to Cleveland at some point. But there aren't many decision-makers left in Cleveland who have any link to Redwine's tenure with the team in 2019 and 2020, so even calling that a "reunion" might be a bit of a stretch.
More Cleveland Browns News: