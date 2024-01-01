5 Free Agent Wide Receivers the Browns Can Sign Amidst Injury Issues
The Browns could use some wide receiver help down the stretch, and these are the 5 best free agent wide receivers available.
The Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot in Week 17 despite being without Amari Cooper and losing Elijah Moore to a head injury during the game.
Even though they overcame those issues once, it's clear that this team could use some added wide receiver depth. A wide receiver corps of Cedric Tillman, Marquise Goodwin, David Bell and James Proche isn't going to win many games.
But what options are out there for Cleveland?
Here's a look at the top three free agent wide receivers that the Browns can sign.
Brown Rumors: Best Available Wide Receiver Free Agents
1. Sammy Watkins
Sammy Watkins' career arc has been quite something. He went from college star to hyped up NFL prospect to disappointing draft bust to surpirsingly reliable veteran so quickly that a lot of fans don't realize how old he is.
Watkins is only about 6 months removed from his 30th birthday. He's just a year older than Amari Cooper, and he's still got plenty left in the tank.
Watkins clearly isn't good enough to be the featured receiver in an offense, but this is a guy who has averaged a combinde 9.5 yards per target over his last two seasons, hauling in 43 of 76 looks for 719 yards (16.7 per reception).
He's still a viable deep threat capable of keeping opposing defenses honest.
And now that Joe Flacco has added a vertical element to the Browns' passing game, DBs really do have to respect the threat of a deep ball. That opens up room underneath for other receivers (not to mention the rushing attack) to operate, meaning Watkins' impact goes well beyond just what happens when he does get targeted.