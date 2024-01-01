5 Free Agent Wide Receivers the Browns Can Sign Amidst Injury Issues
The Browns could use some wide receiver help down the stretch, and these are the 5 best free agent wide receivers available.
2. Kenny Golladay
How about another "he's only 30?" guy.
Kenny Golladay's career completely fell off a cliff over the last couple of seasons, and it would be fair to think that just means he's over the hill and washed up.
But one egregious year in 2022 shouldn't be enough to write him off entirely. The 2019 season, when Golladay racked up 1,190 yards and an NFL-high 11 receiving touchdowns, was not all that long ago.
And even in 2021 his production wasn't terrible. It didn't iive up to the free-agent contract he signed, but he racked up 521 yards while catchign passes form teh unerwhelming Daniel Jones.
Efficiency was an issue, sure, but his 6.9 yards per target mean he was actually one of Jones' more efficient targets: Danny Dimes averaged 6.7 yards per attempt on the year, and only one Giant who saw 25-plus targets was more efficient than Golladay.
Golladay also offers something relatively unique: his size. At 6-foot-3 and 220-ish pounds, Golladay is something of a throwback "X" receiver. Modern passing games have shifted somewhat from featuring a guy like that, but Joe Flacco really comes form an era when that was still someone you wanted in an offense, and a big target like Golladay could work really well for him.