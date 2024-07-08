5 Free Agents the Cavaliers Should Sign for the Veteran Minimum
By Cem Yolbulan
Reggie Bullock
Another veteran who has some two-way ability and who would be available on a minimum is Reggie Bullock. The 33-year-old small forward is on the decline but he still shot over 40% of his threes last season for the Houston Rockets.
At this stage of his career, Bullock likely can't play too many minutes but as a deep bench option, he could still contribute. In his prime, Bullock could guard multiple positions and was a solid three-and-D option. Expecting that from a player on a minimum deal is not realistic but he is a good veteran with postseason experience and has the skillset that fills a need in Cleveland.
Dennis Smith Jr.
The Cavs desperately need more three-and-D players. They have shot creators in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland already. They have their defensive anchors in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They need to surround them with players who can shoot and space the floor for them, while playing solid defense.
Unfortunately, it's hard to find those players on a minimum contract. What is more realistic is signing players who can do one and hope they can produce on the other end. Dennis Smith Jr. fits that mold.
The 26-year-old point guard leaves plenty to be desired on the offensive end due to his lack of shooting. However, he is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. He can also handle the ball, and run pick-and-roll when needed, making him an obvious fit next to Mitchell or Garland when one of them isn't available. After spending last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Smith Jr. is available and should be acquirable with a minimum contract.