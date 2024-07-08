5 Free Agents the Cavaliers Should Sign for the Veteran Minimum
By Cem Yolbulan
Evan Fournier
Fournier has been away from the spotlight over the past couple of seasons. He fell out of rotation in New York and then was traded to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. So, he hasn't played a ton of meaningful basketball in the NBA recently. However, he is still 31 years old and when he has played, either in the NBA or internationally, he has looked good.
The French shooting guard is a career 37.4% shooter from three. In his heyday, he could also pass and make plays for his teammates. As recently as the 2021-22 season, he averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 80 games for the Knicks. At this stage of his career, he can be a defensive liability but as a deep bench option, he can make a difference with his shooting, scoring, and playmaking.
Gordon Hayward
This would be a low-probability flyer by the Cavs. Gordon Hayward struggled in a big way after he was acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder at the trade deadline. He eventually fell out of the rotation and wasn't used in the playoffs. The Thunder didn't really need him due to their deep and talented roster. Perhaps things could look different for the 34-year-old in Cleveland.
On paper, Hayward is an excellent fit for the Cavs. He is the all-around small forward that the Cavs needed over the last couple of years. In the best-case scenario, he could be the fifth closer next to the core four of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen. However, whether Hayward still has the ability to contribute at a high level is another question.
His skillset including his shooting and passing combined with his size is intriguing enough that he is worth an offer for the veteran minimum.