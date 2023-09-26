5 Guardians Playing Their Last Game in Cleveland This Week
By Tyler Maher
2. Kole Calhoun
Speaking of former Angels players who haven't worked out, Calhoun can get in line.
Many expected Calhoun to retire last offseason after batting just .196/.257/.330 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs for the Texas Rangers in 2022, but the 35-year-old hung around for one more season. He spent time with three other clubs in 2023 before we purchased him from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but we were the only ones to give him actual playing time.
Now you know why. He does, in fact, look pretty washed. In 41 games since joinning Cleveland in early August, he's hitting .221/.289/.369 with more strikeouts (34) than hits (33), marking his third straight season with an OPS below .700.
Calhoun was only meant to be a stopgap once Josh Naylor got hurt and Josh Bell got traded, anyways, so no harm no foul. He doesn't fit into the team's long-term plans, but we just needed a live body with a bit of pop to help fill out the lineup card.
It's hard to imagine another organization giving Calhoun a chance this offseason, but maybe one will. It just won't be ours.