5 Immediate Trades Browns Can Make to Solidify Status as AFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns could wheel and deal at the deadline to solidify their status as AFC contenders...
2. Trade for Broncos OT Garett Bolles
I have suggested this move before and I think it's something the Browns should really consider. The Denver Broncos are 1-5 heading into Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, and you would think they'd be open for business on any player on that roster if the price is right.
Garett Bolles has been their starting left tackle since he was drafted in 2017. He hasn't been great, but he was good enough to earn a second contract in Denver, and he's played well so far to start the 2023 season where he is coming off of an injury.
The Broncos and Browns could come together on a unique deal where the Broncos would potentially be interested in Jedrick Wills as a reclamation project, and the Browns would benefit immediately from the upgraded play of Bolles at left tackle. Denver has veteran Cam Fleming waiting in the wings as a swing tackle, and he started for them most of last season at left tackle.
Fleming could step into a starting role again while Jedrick Wills gets some much-needed coaching, and perhaps even some much needed "time off". Both Bolles and Wills are under contract for next season, so maybe the Browns could throw a pick and Wills Denver's way in exchange for the veteran Bolles, and address one of the key weaknesses on this roster before it impacts the team further.