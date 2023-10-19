5 Immediate Trades Browns Can Make to Solidify Status as AFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns could wheel and deal at the deadline to solidify their status as AFC contenders...
5. Trade for Titans RB Derrick Henry
Hey, why not, right?
If you're at "contender" status, these are the types of moves contenders would make. You look at some of the best teams in the league in recent years, and what do they all have in common? They have aggressive general managers who are willing to sacrifice some draft capital if it helps the team have immediate success.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman is a great example. Chiefs GM Brett Veach is a great example. LA Rams GM Les Snead is a great example. The list goes on. The point is, if you feel like you're in a competitive window, you don't let it pass because you want to cling to your mid-round draft picks.
The Titans moving on from Derrick Henry seems borderline blasphemous, but there have been rumors about it for quite some time, and frankly, does any team seem like they would be more fitting for Henry right now than the Browns? Having Derrick Henry come in and replace Nick Chubb sounds amazing on paper.
Over the course of this season, the Browns' identity is going to remain as a run-first team. With that in mind, why not go out and get a player like this who has proven he can help a run-first team get far in the playoffs?
