5 Most Likely Kevin Stefanski Replacements if Browns Move On After Disappointing Season
Who could the Cleveland Browns turn to if they cut ties with Kevin Stefanski
3. Jim Schwartz, Browns Defensive Coordinator
If the Browns are going to move on from Kevin Stefanski, perhaps they would want to keep some continuity and just give the job to Jim Schwartz. And boy would that make fans happy
The Cleveland fan base has really rallied around Schwartz who has taken the Browns' defense to another level in 2023. The Browns went from having a bunch of great pieces defensively with the potential to be dominant on that side of the ball to being an actually dominant unit in 2023.
Schwartz has found ways to maximize talent for a number of players in Cleveland, including their star-studded secondary and defensive front. With how well things have gone for Schwartz and the Browns defense in 2023, perhaps he's impressed the ownership enough to be named the head coach after this season.
And of course, what a culture fit. This Browns team is playing with some swagger for the first time in recent memory, and Schwartz has been at the center of that. The defense is clearly forming a strong identity as the core of this team, and Schwartz has them playing well and having fun while they do it.
Fans in Cleveland would love that same hard-nosed confident approach being at the core of everything this team does.