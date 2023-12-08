5 Upcoming Free Agents the Browns Will Let Walk
With contracts expiring, these 5 Cleveland Browns might not be in the plans for the 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
2. Marquise Goodwin, WR
One addition that hasn't worked out — due in large part to injury — is Marquise Goodwin. Finally ready to admit Anthony Schwartz wasn't going to develop into the player they wanted him to be, the Browns signed Goodwin this offseason. A 10th-year veteran, Goodwin is known as one of the fastest players in the NFL.
A former Olympian, Goodwin isn't just a burner either. He's a solid route-runner who once had 962 yards for the San Francisco 49ers. Even in 2022 at the age of 32, he had 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Cleveland was hoping to see something similar this year but so far, that hasn't been the case.
Goodwin, who did finally return to practice this week after suffering a concussion in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, has just 10 yards on three receptions. He does have 33 yards on four rushing attempts but overall, his addition has been a bust.
To be fair to Goodwin, he has had a lot of misfortune. During training camp, he was sidelined with blood clots in his lungs and legs which kept him out for a while. Now, he's spent the past month working through a concussion. Throw all that together as well as the fact that he's going to be in his mid-30s and it's not likely he's retained.