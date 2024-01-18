6 Browns on Thin Ice in the 2024 Offseason
Which Cleveland Browns are on thin ice in the 2024 offseason?
3. Nick Chubb, Running Back
Nick Chubb has been the heart and soul of this Cleveland Browns offense, basically since he was drafted. He's become one of the best players in franchise history and is absolutely one of the most effective overall running backs in the entire NFL right now.
Unfortunately, his season-ending injury in 2023 couldn't have come at a worse time for both he and the organization in terms of tough decisions having to be made, not to mention the difficulty of the Browns' offense trying to win games without him.
Not that the Browns are eager to find $12 million in cap savings by rushing to cut Nick Chubb, but coming off of a major injury, they face only $4 million in dead cap with those large savings if they move on from Chubb this offseason, just a couple of months after he turned 28 years old.
This seems like the "right" time to get out of Chubb's deal and perhaps reset at the position, especially because the Browns are going to have to do financial gymnastics in the 2024 offseason to make necessary additions elsewhere. Could they potentially trade Chubb to the highest bidder?
The Browns are stuck between a rock and hard place because of how competitive they were this year and how much Nick Chubb could help, but if he's not going to be ready for the start of next season or there's a chance it will take him a year to get back up to full speed, then they might consider moving on in 2024.