6 Browns on Thin Ice in the 2024 Offseason
Which Cleveland Browns are on thin ice in the 2024 offseason?
5. Jedrick Wills, Offensive Tackle
Nobody likes to face the reality of a failed first-round pick, but the Cleveland Browns might be doing exactly that with Jedrick Wills.
Taken in the star-studded first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jedrick Wills looked like he was going to be on his way to being a perennial Pro Bowl type of player for Cleveland. His career got off to a great start, but unfortunately, it didn't stay on that trajectory.
Wills has regressed in recent years. His play has not only declined, but his availability has been spotty as well. He missed nine games this past season, and a handful of games in his first two years in the league. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option last offseason, so they are on the hook for over $14 million in base salary this coming year.
Given how well Geron Christian played down the stretch of last season, don't be shocked at all to see the Browns shop Wills in the 2024 offseason to see if some team might want to trade for him. If that ends up being the case, the Browns could save over $12 million and Wills could get a fresh start elsewhere.