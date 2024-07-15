6 Former Browns Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
3. Jakeem Grant, WR
No one would blame you if you forgot that Jakeem Grant was with the Browns for the last two seasons. After establishing himself as one of the NFL's top return men with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears with back-to-back All-Pro nods, Grant signed a three-year deal with Cleveland that was initially worth up to $13.8 million ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Unfortunately, Grant never played a single game in a Browns uniform while on that contract. The Athens, TX native missed the entire 2022 NFL season after tearing his Achilles tendon during a preseason practice. Although he made a full recovery, disaster struck again when Grant ruptured a knee tendon last August that sidelined him for the entire 2023 schedule.
Back-to-back season-ending injuries are never good, especially for a player who relies on his speed like Grant. He did garner some interest earlier this offseason when he was invited to the New York Jets' rookie camp on a tryout basis. However, Grant clearly didn't impress enough to warrant a contract.
It's hard to imagine many NFL GMs willing to take a chance on Grant. While his heights were impressive, it's been nothing but lows in the last two seasons. Given his age (31), it's unlikely that he'll return to that level any time soon (or ever).