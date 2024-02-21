6 Offseason Moves the Browns Must Make to Reach the Super Bowl Next Season
What moves do the Browns need to make in 2024 to get to the Super Bowl?
6. Raise the floor at QB2 (again)
It's really astounding that the Browns were able to keep things afloat this past season with all of Deshaun Watson, PJ Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco starting games at the quarterback position.
It's a testament to how good this roster was, but it's also a warning sign that this team needs to make sure it has the QB2 position figured out going into the offseason program. You might not get lucky with what we saw from Joe Flacco again next season.
The Browns can keep developing Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind Deshaun Watson, but I think they need to bring in someone to really raise the floor at the QB2 spot. What do I mean by that? You need to have someone that you know you can rely on to play at a reasonably high level if/when Deshaun Watson misses time as he has each of the last two seasons for one reason or another.
He's not the only option, but bringing back Jacoby Brissett is an option. Bringing in someone like Jameis Winston could work. Signing veteran Ryan Tannehill could be intriguing.
There are always going to be options available, but this is an area the Browns will want to invest to make sure their butts are covered in case Watson misses significant time again this season.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: