7 Running Backs the Browns Can Draft as Nick Chubb Insurance
3. Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
Playing at South Dakota State obviously raises two immediate red flags about Isaiah Davis: Why wasn't he playing for a better school if he's so good? And how much can we trust that his play will hold up against tougher defenses?
But that's always going to be the case with an FCS prospect, and it's not like we haven't seen them succeed before.
It's not like Davis just put up numbers similar to other prospects. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry on 676 rushes over his four-year career, scoring 50 touchdowns on the ground. He averaged over 100 yards per game in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
And watching him play, these yards were not just being handed to him by soft defenses. His power and agility combo is exactly the kind of thing that gives a late-round prospect some huge upside if they can put everything together.
He's a boom-or-bust prospect, but that's something that could be really valuable here for Cleveland. They don't necessarily need a "sure-thing", since Jerome Ford is still under contract for two years, so it's not urgent to find an RB1. But the "boom" potential with Davis makes him one of the higher-upside options you'll find this late in the draft.