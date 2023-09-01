All 34 Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterbacks Since 1999, Ranked Worst to Best
The good, the bad and the ugly all show up on the rankings of all 34 quarterbacks to have started a game for the Cleveland Browns since the franchise returned for the 1999 season.
32. Spergon Wynn
Fans might completely forget Spergon Wynn was ever a Brown if his name didn't sound so cool, and his lone start was certainly one people in Cleveland wanted to forget pretty quickly.
After getting sporadic playing time earlier in the year, Wynn finally drew the start for a 3-10 Browns team in Week 14 of the 2000 season. We were coming off a 44-7 blowout loss to the Ravens and had already scored 7 points or fewer seven times that season. How much worse could things get?
How much worse, indeed. The 48-0 blowout loss remains to this day the biggest losing differential in any game for the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999.
Wynn himself was a Gradkowski-esque 5-of-16 for 17 yards. I know a lot of people would put him behind Dorsey for that, but I’m willing to credit him with one saving grace — he didn’t throw any interceptions. It’s not like Travis Pretince or Jamel White had any chance of rushing the Browns to victory, but at least Wynn was able to keep the ball in their hands a little more than a more pick-happy passer would have.
31. Luke McCown
Luke McCown ended up having a solid NFL career as a backup, hanging around in the league for 10 seasons. But it was clear in his rookie year that he didn't have it in him to be a starter.
Already 3-8 and on a five-game losing streak, the Browns handed the keys to the offense over to McCown in Week 13 of the 2004 season after Kelly Holcomb broke his ribs in one of the highest-scoring games in NFL history the week before.
Any hope of continued fireworks fizzled under McCown.
His debut ended up being his best game, but even then he only went 20-of-34 for 277 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 picks in a 42-15 blowout loss. It was all downhill from there, and he ended up with a combined stat line of 48/97 passing (49.5%) for 608 yards with 4 touchdowns and 7 picks.
The Browns lost those games by a combined score of 110 to 29, and it would be a decade before Cleveland would allow another McCown to start at quarterback.
30. Connor Shaw
A strong candidate for "most easily forgotten Browns starting quarterback since 1999", Connor Shaw appeared in one game in his entire NFL career — a Week 17 start against Baltimore in 2014.
It was about as much of a run-of-the-mill forgettable flop as you’ll see. Not hilariously bad, nothing outlandish, but pure generic underwhelming play.
The game was a 20-10 loss, and Shaw went 14-of-28 for 177 yards with no touchdowns and 1 pick. He was also sacked four times, and his seven rsh attempts gained up just 9 yards.
Like Wynn, the low interception number did some heavy lifting, and keeping the ball safe at least allowed Terrance West to put up a solid 94-yard, 1-TD stat line in the loss.
Never getting a chance to play in another game, let alone start one, does ding Shaw in these rankings too.